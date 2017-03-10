TODAY IS THE DAY Premier Two Tracks From Temple Of The Morning Star Deluxe Reissue; Audio

Today Is The Day has released two tracks from the forthcoming reissue of Temple Of The Morning Star. This marks the 25th anniversary of the band, as well as the 20th anniversary of the band’s seminal album. Temple Of The Morning Star: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, set for release March 24th, is remastered and available on digital, CD/DVD, and 2LP formats, featuring exclusive, never-before seen and heard bonus material from the band's deep archives.

You can now listen to the re-mastered live audio of "Miracle" from the band's 1997 show at the legendary Whisky A Go-Go, as well as the re-mastered acoustic demo of the title track "Temple Of The Morning Star”, both available for streaming below.

The pre-order for the album is now live.

The CD/DVD package includes:

Disc 1 - Newly remastered album plus bonus tracks*

Disc 2 (DVD) - Today Is The Day live at The Whiskey A Go-Go (1997)

*Bonus Tracks:

“Miracle” (Demo)

“Pinnacle” (Demo)

“Sabbath Bloody Sabbath” (Demo)

“Temple of The Morning Star” (Demo)

The 2LP package includes:

LP 1 - Newly re-mastered album

LP 2 - Bonus demos plus live audio from The Whiskey A Go-Go (1997)

Tracklisting (Included in all three package options):

“Temple Of The Morning Star” (Acoustic)

“The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself”

“Blindspot”

“High As The Sky”

“Miracle”

“Kill Yourself”

“Mankind”

“Pinnacle”

“Crutch”

“Root Of All Evil”

“Satan Is Alive”

“Rabid Lassie”

“Friend For Life”

“My Life With You”

“I See You”

“Hermaphrodite”

“Temple Of The Morning Star”

“Miracle” (Demo)

“Pinnacle” (Demo)

“Sabbath Bloody Sabbath”

“Temple Of The Morning Star”

Live At The Whiskey A Go Go (1997)

“Crutch”

“High As The Sky”

“Pinnacle”

“Hermaphrodite”

“Kai Piranha”

“Bugs (Death March)”

“Willpower”

“My First Knife”

“The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself”

“Blindspot”

“Miracle”

“Miracle” (live):

“Temple Of The Morning Star” (demo):

“Blindspot”: