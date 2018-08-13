TODAY IS THE DAY - The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself Documentary To Be Released This Month; Video Trailer

The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself, the powerful documentary film about Today Is The Day's Steve Austin, will see official release through global entertainment distribution operation Gravitas Ventures on August 28th. Pre-orders and official trailers for the film are now available. Today also marks the start of the band's run of tour dates surrounding their performance at Psycho Las Vegas.

Steve Austin, whose noise-laden, experimental and fiercely aggressive musical output over two decades has served as testimony, touched hearts and myriad troubled lives. Not many people can say they have so fully dedicated themselves to what they love and believe as Steve Austin has. To many, he defines the word "legend." The loose but subdued methodical subtlety of the movie stands in sharp contrast to an artist known in the worldwide underground of extreme music for abrasive, loud, chaotic spectacle and neo-violent imagery through a slow, brooding and emotional ninety-three minutes that covers a year of conversations and ride-a-longs with the casual aesthetic of natural conversation supported by raw grainy fan shot footage, old pictures, personal home videos, career spanning amulets, in a self-examination of the psyche of a modern-day "madman" and "master." Ride along as Austin's first-person account brings balance to these opposing forces, reckoning and stretching himself from the drive to create his musical vision, engaging and performing intense shows around the world, to being home with his wife and children. How one near-death experience led him to connect with the love of his life and begin the transition, fulfilling his destiny as a loving family man while completing his mission to bring relief his followers, and overcome being the man who loves to hurt himself.

The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself is not your typical music documentary, but rather a film that focuses on the story of the artist himself, and what it means to express yourself on an existential level no matter what the cost. The trailer for this film on YouTube had over twenty-thousand hits within three months of being posted and has received a wide array of awards through its screenings at various international film festivals over the past year.

Gravitas Ventures is releasing The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself on DVD and across all video on demand and digital platforms beginning on August 28th. Pre-orders can be placed at iTunes here. Barnes & Noble DVD pre-orders here and Blu-ray here.

See the trailer for The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself below:

Today Is The Day kicks off their latest tour today in Erie, Pennsylvania on their way to Las Vegas. Set to take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, this year's installment of Psycho Las Vegas runs from August 16th through 19th and will see Today Is The Day joining over seventy artists including Danzig, Dimmu Borgir, The Hellacopters, Witchcraft, Sunn O))), Godflesh, Enslaved, Goblin, Eyehategod, and dozens more. Today Is The Day plays Saturday, August 18th on the Vinyl Stage alongside All Pigs Must Die, Primitive Man, Venomous Maximus, Uada, and more. Following the fest they band will tour their way back to the East Coast.