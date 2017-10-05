TODD KERNS - Birthday Bash / DVD Release Party Announced

Christmas is coming early! December 17, 2017. Twelve days after Todd Kerns’ birthday, and eighteen days before the man in the big red suit, we get the best Christmas present ever.



Not only do we get an awesome acoustic show at LA’s famous Viper Room, but we also get a party to beat all parties with the release of Todd Kerns’ Live DVD!



How can you pack in more amazement in one night? How about VIP treatment and the best VIP gifts to date! Hang out with Todd, take pictures… shoot the shiitake… all at one of the most famous joints still running in Los Angeles. Get your tickets now at this location.

Todd Kerns filmed his Live DVD in Toronto, ON at B-Side Lounge on September 29th. A promotional poster for the Birthday Bash / DVD Release Party can be seen below.



