TODD KERNS Preps For Six Shows In Seven Days In Sin City

Multi-talented vocalist, guitarist, and bassist Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) will be performing live for five consecutive nights as part of Raiding The Rock Vault at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 14th to 18th. Then on September 20th, he’ll take the stage at Count’s Vamp’d with Original Sin.

Raiding The Rock Vault is unlike a regular gig as there’s different musicians constantly coming on and off stage; it’s very much a revolving lineup within the one evening. “It’s been around Vegas for quite a while (playing well over 1000 shows), yet I was always away (on tour),” says Todd, speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small.

“I came home, and I know a few guys in that thing. It just sort of fell ass-backwards into, ‘Why don’t you come out?’ Next thing I know, I’m on the semi-regular call list if I’m in town. When you’re playing with Howard Leese, who was in Heart all those years (1975 to 1998), then Hugh McDonald from Bon Jovi was playing bass at the time, Blas Elias from Slaughter (on drums), Johnny Solinger (from Skid Row on vocals); all these familiar faces. It’s really fun! The actual music part is the easiest part for me cause I’ve been playing so many of these songs; since I was a teenager in some cases. They do a very cohesive and complete cover band list… it’s a tribute or homage to rock and roll in general; it goes from the ‘60s all the way to the ‘80s. The interesting part is, I’m playing acoustic guitar during the show, I’m singing; but you don’t sing the whole show. You sing select songs, then you come on for different parts; I really have a good time! Mostly, I enjoy the company of these guys, they’re really good people.”

“It’s one of those things,” continues Kerns. “When I come home, my friends always say – and they say the same thing about Slash – ‘Don’t you just want to stay home and pet the dog?’ I don’t have a dog. So, I come home and I’m sort of like… playing music is what I do and what I enjoy. I’ve found over the years that every time you do something even slightly different than you normally do, the experience always leads to something else. To me, it’s still a long time before I have to pump the brakes.”

Following the five shows with Raiding The Rock Vault, Todd will reunite with guitarist Brent Muscat (Faster Pussycat), bassist Michael Doc Ellis, and drummer Rob Cournoyer – collectively known as Original Sin – for a special, one night only gig on September 20th at Count’s Vamp’d, located at 6750 West Sahara Ave.

“We just did the math on this,” recalls Kerns. We started doing it in 2007… but you have to keep in mind, it was never to make a bunch of money; it wasn’t about that. We put it together to play every Tuesday night at The Dive Bar. We chose Tuesday because a lot of our friends around town are working musicians, and that might be a night they have off, so they could come down and jam. That was sort of the initial intent. Then we created this other thing where we started bringing in guests. Just today, I posted a picture of Vinnie Paul (Pantera, Hellyeah) on stage with us. Vinnie was sort of a fixture here in Las Vegas, but he was also very much a part of the family. We used to book George Lynch (Dokken), Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats), or whoever we could get our hands on to come out and jam with us. It really built itself from there. It didn’t take long before I found that the band itself was the most interesting part. As much as having a guest was really fun, I felt like the audience was attached to this band and some of the original music I had brought in, and we had created along the way.”

“The reason we do it now is, it’s fun to get together and play those songs. We don’t focus on it as a Vegas show band; it’s more like an original band. That’s why Original Sin – even though people like to get caught up in the idea of, ‘These are the original guys from Sin City Sinners’ – I’ve always thought Original Sin was more about original music, outside of just playing cover songs. That’s been the fun part of it, getting the guys back together. The funniest thing about doing an Original Sin show is, yeah, we get together and hammer out a couple of quick rehearsals, but it’s almost unnecessary because it’s such a part of my DNA. We get together and it’s immediate – boom! We are in the zone. The rehearsals are so loose and fun. We take it seriously, but we don’t take ourselves very seriously; there’s a lot of laughs. We take the piss out of the entire rock and roll experience. We really enjoy each other’s company; that’s the biggest part.”

“I’ve been very lucky to keep these different channels of my career open; whether it’s Raiding The Rock Vault or Original Sin or Slash, these things are all active in their own way; even though it’s on pause on occasion. I’m able to rattle different parts of my brain. When you do multiple things and play multiple roles… I love music so much; it may be borderline unhealthy. We have some aspirations as next year (2020) is the ten-year anniversary of Exile On Fremont Street, it came out in 2010, which is really crazy to consider actually. There’s an acoustic EP we did called Broken Record, which followed in 2011. We’ve been playing an electric version of ‘Hey Hey Rock N Roll’ which is fun. We don’t really have any massive plans, but that’s the best thing about Original Sin. When it feels right and it feels good, we do it. To keep it fresh and fun is the idea, that’s why we only do it twice a year. People don’t believe me when I say, I don’t know if we’re going to get a chance to do this again this year. When you look at my schedule, I’m booked into next year. When there’s a window to make Original Sin work, I make it the best it can be.”