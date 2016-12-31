TODD LA TORRE Cleaning Out The Closet; QUEENSRŸCHE, CRIMSON GLORY And RISING WEST Stagewear Being Auctioned Via eBay

Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre has checked in with the following update:

"Clearing out closet! I have some stagewear/memorabilia items that will be going up for sale. Each item will also include a hand-written thank you card and an 8 x 10 photo of the item worn onstage. Both photo and garment can be signed.

Items currently being auctioned via ebay include:

* Red jacket from "Fallout" Queensrÿche music video, touring, and promo materials.

* Velvet trench coat worn on tour with Crimson Glory and promo. Also worn in the Queensrÿche Video "Ad Lucem"

* The Who "Peace" t-shirt worn at first Rising West performances and many Queensrÿche tours.

* Upcycled jeans jacket with triryche back piece and red iron cross on sleeve.

Having just completed their year-long Condition Human world tour, Queensrÿche have released a new music video for their song "Bulletproof".

Speaking about the story behind the track as well as the new video, La Torre comments: “’Bulletproof’ is a journey through a relationship gone bad, however painful the relationship is you still find a way to persevere. We elected to present the song in a live setting as a sharp contrast to the videos we've done for the Condition Human album to help bring this chapter to a close and start the next journey."

The band recently released a visceral music video for their song "Hellfire", which spotlights the Malaysian passenger flight crisis in 2014.

Speaking about the influence and subject matter for the video, La Torre stated: “’Hellfire' is a depiction primarily based on the tragic events surrounding the Malaysian airline flight MH17. Despite the storyline's foundation, the lyrical and visual narrative transcends into other pertinent, global subject matters. Civil unrest, guerrilla warfare, media propaganda, and social inequalities are just some examples of the multifaceted issues marbled throughout “Hellfire”. A poignant illustration of an unfortunate yet timeless reality."