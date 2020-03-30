TOKYO BLADE To Release Dark Revolution Album In May

New Wave Of British Heavy Metal legends, Tokyo Blade, have announced the release of their 10th studio album, Dark Revolution, via Dissonance Productions and Back On Black Records. The album will include 11 new songs, and will be available as CD, digital download/stream and limited edition vinyl.

"I hope all our fans will enjoy Dark Revolution as much as we enjoyed making it. We took no prisoners on this one, I think it’s possibly the most aggressive Blade album to date... Enjoy!," says Tokyo Blade guitarist and founder, Andy Boulton.

Tokyo Blade were founded in 1982, however the band was active under different names since 1979. In 1983 and 1984 Tokyo Blade released seven singles and two studio albums, what quickly established their position as of one of the most hard working British heavy metal bands. Their same titled studio album from 1983, and Night Of The Blade that was released one year later, became an ultimate classics of the genre, and cemented their reputation.