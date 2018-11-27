Toledo’s THE CONVALESCENCE Announces Signing To Legend Records

With the end of 2018 drawing near, most bands are staying under the radar and getting ready for the New Year. That's not the case with symphonic deathcore band, The Convalescence as they have signed to Legend Recordings.

The band has seen success over their career thus far and are excited to see where their new home at Legend Recordings will take them. Vocalist Keith Wampler "We are very excited to be working with a company who understands our vision and believes in our band as much as we do. We're already deep in the Pre-Production/Writing phase of the new album and are working on what we consider to be our best yet."

Covering an infamous band that has been in the metal scene for decades can be a daunting challenge, but The Convalescence is not afraid accept the challenge as they release their cover of Korn's "Coming Undone." The band stays true to the original track, but puts their own unique spin on the song showcasing their talents.

With all the excitement surrounding the band right now, 2019 is shaping up to be a big year for the band with new music and more tour dates to be announced.