TOM KEIFER And #KEIFERBAND Release “Waiting On The Demons” Concept Lyric Video Highlighting Awareness For Addiction, Depression, Mental Health

Tom Keifer with #keiferband - Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers - have released the stirring concept lyric video for “Waiting On The Demons”, from their new album, Rise. It’s a poignant song about dealing with inner demons and personal issues.

“Demons come in many forms and are different for everybody,” Keifer explains. “Young or old, we all face them at some point in life. They are the things that can take hold of our lives and prevent us from reaching our full potential and happiness. We as humans, have a tendency to put off or wait to take that first step toward healing. ‘Waiting On The Demons,’ simply stated, is a song about taking that step. Life is far too precious of a gift to wait. Be it addiction, depression, abuse, mental illness, grief… We hope that the ‘Waiting On The Demons’ video will inspire and empower anyone struggling in the dark to find the strength within to overcome. It's also a reminder that if you can't find the strength within yourself, there are many organizations and people in the world who can and want to help.”

“Waiting On The Demons” was written by Tom Keifer and Savannah Keifer, and the video was produced and edited by Joshua J Smith. Watch below:

Tom Keifer’s new album, Rise, has garnered impressive debuts on various Billboard charts thanks to devoted fans who “rose to the occasion” with their ongoing support and devotion to the man who’s been releasing music for over three decades. It was released September 13 on all formats. Rise quickly jumped into the Top 40 on Amazon’s “Best Seller” list within hours of its release.

Here are Rise's Billboard chart positions:

#10 - Hard Rock Album Sales

#17 - Independent Albums

#19 - Internet Albums

#21 - Rock Album Sales

#41 - Top Current Albums (Sales)

#46 - Top Album Sales

#keiferband are ready to Rise to yet another peak in their ongoing music journey with the release of the Rise album. Order it here on formats, including CD (digipak), vinyl (in your choice of red, blue, or green) and digital.

Rise tracklisting:

"Touching The Divine"

"The Death Of Me"

"Waiting On The Demons"

"Hype"

"Untitled "

"Rise"

"All Amped Up"

"Breaking Down"

"Taste For The Pain"

"Life Was Here"

"You Believe In Me"

"Rise" video:

"Touching The Divine" lyric video:

"The Death Of Me" video:

Check out Tom Keifer and #keiferband at any of the following tour stops:

October

23 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

24 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery

31 - Milwaukee, WI - Potowatami Bingo Casino

November

1 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center

2 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

(Photos - Tammy Vega)