TOM KEIFER And #KEIFERBAND Streaming “Life Was Here” Lyric Video

September 13, 2020 marked the one-year anniversary of the release of Rise, the second album by Tom Keifer and #keiferband - Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope and Kory Myers. A new lyric video for "Life Was Here" is streaming below.

Released September 13, 2019 on Cleopatra Records, Rise quickly jumped into the Top 40 on Amazon’s “Best Seller” list within hours of its release, and it debuted at #10 on Billboard’s “Hard Rock Album Sales” chart, #17 on the “Independent Albums” chart, #19 “Internet Albums” chart, #21 on the “Rock Album Sales” chart, #41 on the “Top Current Albums (Sales)” chart and #46 on the “Top Album Sales” chart.

Rise is available on all formats here, including CD (digipak), vinyl (in your choice of red, blue, or green) and digital.