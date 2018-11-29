TOM MORELLO On CHRIS CORNELL - "He Was One Of The Greatest Rock Singers Of All Time"

Rage Against The Machine/Prophets Of Rage guitarist Tom Morello guested on SiriusXM's Volume West and discussed working with his Audioslave bandmate and Soundgarden frontman, Chris Cornell.

Morello: "He was one of the greatest rock singers of all time. From his spectacular rock-god presence to his tremendous creation of melody to his very unique voice, I think his greatest contribution might have been that he and his band Soundgarden, with the help of one or two other groups — maybe Jane's Addiction and Living Colour — redeemed hard rock music."

In a recent interview with Chicago Tribune, Morello discussed his upcoming tribute to Cornell.

Says Morello: "For the song 'Every Step That I Take' with Portugal.The Man and Whethan, a teenage EDM marvel, we’re partnering with an organization called SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education), focusing on suicide prevention, information and depression awareness. With the passing of Chris over a year ago, and the momentum towards removing the stigma from mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, it was very important to have a song from that point of view.

"I’ve had mental illness issues in my family and among my friends in the past, and there’s a current trend toward this demystification to encourage people, among your friends, loved ones and professionals, there is help and there are ways. You know, you break your arm - it’s not a stigma to go to the hospital to get it set. Hopefully we’re able to start looking at suicidal thoughts and depression in the same way that can materially save lives. 'Every Step That I Take' is about how the dreams, and depression, and love and the lack of it on the emotional steps of the gallows are processed. It was a song written by myself and Matt Shultz from Cage the Elephant and Johnny (Gourley) from Portugal.The Man sings it and it’s just a beautiful song. One of my favorites on the record."

Check out the official lyric video for "Every Step That I Take" below.