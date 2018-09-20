TOM MORELLO Streaming Politically Charged Cover of AC/DC Classic "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

Rage Against The Machine/Prophets Of Rage guitarist Tom Morello's take on the AC/DC classic, "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", is available for streaming below. The track is set to appear on Appleseed’s 21st Anniversary: Roots And Branches, an upcoming compilation celebrating protest music label Appleseed Recordings, out on October 19th.

In a statement to Rolling Stone announcing the compilation, Appleseed founder-president Jim Musselman detailed his goals for the project and Morello’s cover. “Tom is someone I deeply admire for his music and commitment to social justice. ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ is a parody of the original song; Tom wrote it to reflect US foreign policy. It hits at the core of so many things our country is dealing with,” Musselman says. “With the new songs on the first CD of Roots and Branches, I wanted to cover many major issues facing this country: gun control, heroin deaths, the US border, anti-war and violence, the environment, racism and so much more. We as a label have taken stances on so many issues over the 21 years we have been around. We are proud of being on the right side of so many of those issues with our music and our artists.”

Tom Morello will release a new solo album, The Atlas Underground, on October 12th via Mom + Pop Music.