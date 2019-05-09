TOM MORELLO To Host Weekly Show, Renegade Radio, On SiriusXM’s Lithium Channel; Video Message Streaming

Tom Morello, guitarist, musician, songwriter and political activist, starts a new weekly show, Tom Morello’s Renegade Radio, on Monday, May 6 on SiriusXM’s Lithium channel.

Tom Morello’s Renegade Radio will feature Morello spinning a selection of songs from the 90’s alternative, to grunge and other music that ignited a musical revolution. Every week, Morello will also share personal stories from his 30-year career as a guitarist and musician, sharing his passion and exploring the music that has inspired him.