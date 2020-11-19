TOMBS Streaming Under Sullen Skies Album In Full
November 19, 2020, an hour ago
New York/New Jersey metal formation, Tombs, will be releasing their new studio album, Under Sullen Skies, tomorrow (Friday, November 20) via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the new album here, and find a full audio stream below.
"Under Sullen Skies is another step in the new era of the band," comments mainman Mike Hill. "I can't express how stoked I am to be working with the new lineup and the band is truly firing on all cylinders."
Cover art by Valnoir.
Tracklisting:
“Bone Furnace”
“Void Constellation”
“Barren”
“The Hunger”
“Secrets Of The Black Sun”
“Descensum”
“We Move Like Phantoms”
“Mordum”
“Lex Talionis”
“Angel Of Darkness”
“Sombre Ruin”
“Plague Years”
Album stream:
"The Hunger" video:
(Photo - Dan Higgins)