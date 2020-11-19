TOMBS Streaming Under Sullen Skies Album In Full

New York/New Jersey metal formation, Tombs, will be releasing their new studio album, Under Sullen Skies, tomorrow (Friday, November 20) via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the new album here, and find a full audio stream below.

"Under Sullen Skies is another step in the new era of the band," comments mainman Mike Hill. "I can't express how stoked I am to be working with the new lineup and the band is truly firing on all cylinders."

Cover art by Valnoir.

Tracklisting:

“Bone Furnace”

“Void Constellation”

“Barren”

“The Hunger”

“Secrets Of The Black Sun”

“Descensum”

“We Move Like Phantoms”

“Mordum”

“Lex Talionis”

“Angel Of Darkness”

“Sombre Ruin”

“Plague Years”

Album stream:

"The Hunger" video:

(Photo - Dan Higgins)