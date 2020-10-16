TOMMY LEE Debuts "Caviar On A Paper Plate" Music Video; Andro Album Out Now

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has released his new solo album, Andro (Better Noise Music). An official music video for the song "Caviar On A Paper Plate" feat. Mickey Avalon can be found below.

The making of Andro was an adventure of musical discovery. On this record, we see one of rock’s most notorious drummers Tommy Lee step behind the board, seeking new talent from all over the talent from all over the world to enhance the high-energy music created in the time between tours with Mötley Crüe.

The music on Andro truly represents the music that Tommy was meant to make - and reveals the depth and range of his musical fascinations. The songs represent the male and female sides of music – equally important and equally powerful, influencing the name of the album, Andro. Androgyny is a combination of the essences of male and female genders and Andro is the musical manifestation of the concept.

With elements of hip-hop, electronic, pop, industrial, and rock combined with nearly any other genre you can think of, Andro was created as an emotional release for this challenging year of 2020. Tommy and guests tackle these musical genre-bending bold tracks, in-your-face beats and high-level production. “I have a list of people I’ve always wanted to work with. It’s a long list! I’m a big fan of the underdog because there are people who are so talented out there. Because of the way things are now, it is just so fucking hard to cut through the abundance of music and fucking noise that is out there. Some of the artists I most love really struggle to see the light of day.

But not everyone on Andro is an underdog. The album also features Lee's remix of “Tommy Lee” the eponymous track by Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh that was certified Gold earlier this month. Tommy's driving remix was created with the help of John 5 on guitars and produced along with his son, Dylan Lee. The track has been featured on ESPN throughout the NBA playoffs

Tommy’s ability to expertly bring together musicians from multiple genres, countries, and backgrounds has awarded him with an album that sounds like nothing that has come before it. The video for Mickey Avalon’s “Caviar On A Paper Plate” was filmed recently in Los Angeles and it features Avalon doing his very own rendition of the garage attendants in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off with Tommy’s wrapped Rolls Royce.

“Working with everyone was awesome! They all took great lead from me, being that I am such a professional,” laughs Avalon. The video is a prequel to a Tik Tok posted by Lee and his wife, Brittany Furlan Lee, earlier this week.

“This pandemic has put a new spin on just about everything we do, and music is always the cure for what we go through. Andro can definitely help ease what fucking ails ya’ll,” Tommy says.

(Photo - Myriam Santos)