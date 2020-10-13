TOMMY LEE Gets Crazy Surprise From His Wife To Celebrate Solo Album Release Friday

Never a dull moment in the world of Tommy Lee, who’s gearing up for the October 16 release of his solo album, Andro (Better Noise Music).

In the video unveiled yesterday (10/12) on TikTok, watch what happens when his wife Brittany Furlan surprises Tommy by having his black 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith wrapped with the image of his album cover. It all goes down in front of their Calabasas, CA home, and sparks fly when Tommy sees the wrapped car for the first time.

Brittany: "Don’t you love it? It’s your album cover."

Tommy: "What the f**k did you do to my car?"

Brittany: "I put your album cover on it! Look how good it is. It says Tommy Lee. Andro. It’s got the colors. It’s so dope! Now you can drive it around and do all your own promoting."

Tommy: "The Black was so expensive. What did you f**king do? You want me to drive this around?"

Brittany: "Yeah! You don’t even have to hire a publicist. Look at how many people are gonna see! Tommy Lee Andro. Yay he loves it!”

Watch here.

(Photo - Myriam Santos)