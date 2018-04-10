TOMMY LEE - L.A. County District Attorney Rejects MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer's Battery Case Against Son BRANDON

TMZ is reporting that Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has decided not to cooperate with the criminal investigation targeting his 21-year old son Brandon, so the Los Angeles County district attorney has officially rejected the case.

As TMZ reported, "Brandon coldcocked his dad during an argument last month. Tommy had gone on social media trashing ex-wife Pam Anderson for reliving his domestic violence case during an interview. Brandon went ballistic, barging into Tommy's bedroom and knocking him out with a sucker punch to the mouth. Brandon told cops he believed Tommy was about to strike him so he punched in self-defense. Cops launched a battery investigation, but Tommy had a change of heart and wouldn't cooperate. One possible reason... TMZ got Brandon out after the fight and he talked about how much he loved his dad. Case closed."

For the latest, visit TMZ.com.