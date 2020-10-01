TOMMY SHAW & DARYL HALL Perform STYX Classic "Renegade"; Live From Daryl's House Sneak Peek Video

AXS TV has released another sneak peek video for the new episode of Live From Daryl's House.

A message states: "Oooh mama, we know you wanted another sneak peek from this never-before-seen episode of Live From Daryl's House! In this clip legendary Styx frontman joins Daryl Hall for rockin' performance of the classic, 'Renegade'. Good luck getting this song out of your for the rest of the day."

The new episode of Live From Daryl’s House airs tonight, Thursday, October 1, at 8/7c.