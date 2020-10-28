TOMORROW'S RAIN Launch Video For Cover Of NICK CAVE's "The Weeping Song"; Single Available November 5

Tel Aviv’s dark metal band Tomorrow's Rain will release the fifth single from their debut album Hollow on November 5. "The Weeping Song" is the band's special cover version of Nick Cave's track from his album The Good Son (1990). Tomorrow's Rain's version features Anders Jacobsson (Draconian), Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land) and Lisa Cuthbert (Live Fem. Vocals of The Sisters Of Mercy) as guests.

States vocalist Yishai Swearts: "Growing up in the 80's Nick Cave was always there, an idol, his lyrics found a warm place within my heart when I was pretty young, apart from that Nick is a mentor when it comes to face traumatic events in life and carry on, heal your soul and sing your pain, Nick's last 2 albums are pure reflection of the message we try to deliver in Hollow: at the end of the day we have to carry on, we have to heal ourselves and continue the journey.

"We think that the interesting idea in a cover version is always to the take song to "your own" area, never understood bands who just played the original song as is, it's pointless and in almost every case it's weaker than the original, by doing a cover the idea is not to be stronger than the original but to play the original in your own language, in your own way.

"Our dear old friend Kobi Farhi from Orphaned Land sang with me the duet, the idea was that one of us will be the father and the other will be the son, also joined in are Anders from Draconian doing growling vocals with me and Lisa Cuthbert with female voc."

Says Kobi Farhi: "Nick Cave is probably my favorite artist, second only to Leonard Cohen. From childhood till this day he never ceases to amaze me with his great ability to create sincere, painful art and music. I am honored to take part in a cover made for one of his classic songs, I think covers is a very tricky thing that you shouldn't go and do so easily, but this cover definitely achieved its goal and it's a great one!"

Hollow boasts an assortment of guest musicians including Aaron Stainthorpe (My Dying Bride), Greg Mackintosh (Paradise Lost), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy/Nevermore), Fernando Ribeiro (Moonspell), Spiros Antoniou (Septicflesh), Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ), Mikko Kotamaki (Swallow The Sun), Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land), Anders Jacobsson (Draconian), Shlomi Bracha (Mashina) and Lisa Cuthbert (live session vocalist for Sisters Of Mercy).

Order links below:

- Europe

- North America

- Digital

Hollow tracklisting:

"Trees" feat. Shlomi Bracha (Mashina)

"Fear" feat. Aaron Stainthrope (My Dying Bride)

"A Year I Would Like To Forget"

"In The Corner Of A Dead End Street" feat. Greg Mackintosh (Paradise Lost), Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ) & Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land)

"Misery Rain" feat. Fernando Ribeiro (Moonspell) & Mikko Kotamaki (Swallow The Sun)

"Into The Mouth Of Madness" feat. Jeff Loomis (Nevermore/Arch Enemy) & Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land)

"Hollow" feat. Spiros Antoniou (Septicflesh)

"The Weeping Song" feat. Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land), Anders Jacobsson (Draconian) & Lisa Cuthbert (Live Female vocals of The Sisters Of Mercy)

"Fear" (Acoustic Version)

"Into The Mouth Of Madness":

"In The Corner Of A Dead End Street" lyric video:

"Fear" lyric video:

Tomorrow's Rain was formed by Yishai Sweartz and The L.A Mastering Engineer Maor Appelbaum (Mayhem, Sabaton, Cynic, Abbath), present and past band members have previously played in acts such as Nail Within (Listenable), Distorted (Candlelight), Salem (Morbid Rec/System Shock) and Orphaned Land (Century Media).



Band lineup:

Yishai Sweartz - Vocals

Raffael Mor - Guitars

Yoni Biton - Guitars

Yaggel Cohen - Bass

Shiraz Weiss - Keyboards

Nir Nakav - Drums