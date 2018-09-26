TOMORROW’S EVE Release "Welcome To The Show" Lyric Video

Progressive metal all-star band Tomorrow's Eve, consisting of members from bands such as Symphony X, Labyrinth, Yngwie Malmsteen and Mekong Delta, have released their brand new lyric video for "Welcome To The Show", the fourth lyric video from the current album Mirror Of Creation III - Project Ikaros.

"Welcome To Show“ comes just in time for the announcement of the first US gig ever in the band’s history. In 2019, Tomorrow's Eve will enrich the billing of the legendary ProgPower USA festival in Atlanta, Georgia, where they will play with such illustrious bands as Threshold, Jag Panzer, Orden Ogan, Demons & Wizards, Evergrey and Sorcerer.

Thanks to their video artist Andy Pilkington from Very Metal Art (Orden Ogan, Dee Snider, OTEP), we can once again, with a true masterpiece of modern video art, experience the impressive and versatile complexity of the new songs. This time, the band consisting of singer Martin LeMar (Mekong Delta, Lalu, Nachtgeschrei), both founding members of Tomorrow's Eve, guitarist Rainer Grund and keyboard player Oliver Schwickert as well as bass legend Mike LePond (Symphony X, Ross The Boss) and drummer John Macaluso (Yngwie Malmsteen, Labyrinth, Ark, TNT) lead us into the dark catacombs of a morbid theatre.