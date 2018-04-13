TOMORROW’S EVE Streaming “Dream Within A Dream” Single

German American progressive metal all-stars Tomorrow's Eve are close to the street date of their impressive comeback album Mirror Of Creation III – Project Ikaros (April 28th via BAZE Records). Today, their second single "Dream Within A Dream" has been released.

With their futuristic new video clip for the second single “Dream Within A Dream” from their Tomorrow’s Eve are raising the bar. The brand-new clip is the perfect fusion of music and lyric video into an extraordinary unity and transports the profound, thoughtful lyrics, which clearly show Edgar Allen Poe’s lyrical concept of his works, in a modern sci-fi look reminiscent of “Minority Report” or “I, Robot”. With this special mixture the band, consisting of singer Martin LeMar (Mekong Delta, Lalu, Nachtgeschrei), both founding members of Tomorrow‘S Eve, guitarist Rainer Grund and keyboard player Oliver Schwickert as well as bass legend Mike LePond (Symphony X, Ross The Boss) and drummer John Macaluso (Yngwie Malmsteen, Labyrinth, Ark, TNT), finally succeed in catapulting themselves with Mirror Of Creation III – Project Ikaros into the next distinctive dimension of their work. Very Metal Art video artist Andy Pilkington (Orden Ogan, Threshold, Gus G), who is also responsible for the breath-taking staccato-like lyric video to “Bread And Circuses”, has once again surpassed himself with the imagery of his new masterpiece “Dream Within A Dream” and contributes significantly to the overall effect of the concept album in a visual eye-catching way.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To The Show”

“Morpheus”

“Bread And Circuses”

“Imago”

“The System”

“Law And Order”

“Dream Within A Dream”

“Terminal”

“Inner Sanctum”

“Somnium Ex Machina”

“Gods Among Each Other”

“Brad And Circuses”: