Tonight! VULGAR DEVILS, THREEFOLD LAW, HELL AND BACK And LIVE EVIL Unite To Benefit College Radio Station WJCU; Live Evil To Perform Special Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO

WJCU 88.7 FM in Cleveland, Ohio will host a benefit concert tonight (February 25th) at the Maple Grove Tavern (14832 Pease Rd.) in Maple Heights.

Bands on the billing include Vulgar Devils (pictured above, featuring members from Destructor and Sparrowmilk), doom merchants and recently reunited Threefold Law (pictured below), Hell And Back (ex-Sunless Sky members) and Live Evil.

Live Evil (Ted Baker pictured below) will be performing a special tribute to the late great Ronnie James Dio. Their set will include songs from Ronnie's Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Dio albums.

Chris Emig from Olathia will host. Doors open at 7 PM. Show starts at 7:30 PM. 21 & over. Admission is $8. All proceeds will be donated to John Carroll University's non-profit, non-commercial WJCU college radio station to help with operating expenses.