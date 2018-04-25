TONY HARNELL Talks "Abrupt" Departure From SKID ROW - "If I Had To Do It Over Again, I Would Have Left Differently And With A Little Bit More Thought Put Into That Process"

Vocalist Tony Harnell, who made a name for himself fronting Norwegian rockers TNT and joined Skid Row for a brief stint in 2015, replacing Johnny Solinger, recently guested on The Classic Metal Show. During the interview, found below, Harnell discusses his departure from Skid Row after only eight months, chalking it up to personal differences.

Harnell: "If I had to do it over again, the one thing I would change is I would have left differently and with a little bit more thought put into that process. I think I let my emotions get the best of me there. It was around the holidays, I remember that, and it was a bit abrupt and not a very cool way to do it, the way I did it. But it's in the past. They're obviously doing fine."

Underkill TV caught up with Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan at this year's Hard Rock Hell festival in Wales. Bolan talks about new singer ZP Theart (ex-DragonForce, I Am I), their next album, and covering other artists' songs. Check out the interview below