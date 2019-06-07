TONY IOMMI, GEEZER BUTLER Confirmed For Gold Ticket Event At Home Of Metal's BLACK SABBATH - 50 Years Exhibition

Home Of Metal: Black Sabbath - 50 Years, a major exhibition celebrating the band, their legacy, and the fans, will run from June 26 - September 29 at Birmingham Museum And Art Gallery, in Birmingham, England.

An exclusive evening with Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, in conversation with Phil Alexander, is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26 from 7 - 9:30 PM. Only 100 tickets are available for this "Gold Ticket Event".

This blockbuster exhibition is devoted to the music that was born in and around Birmingham. Music that turned up the volume, down-tuned the guitars, and introduced a whole new meaning to the word ‘heavy’. The exhibition celebrates Black Sabbath from the perspective of their fans, to show the impact and cultural legacy of the band as pioneers of heavy metal, and to celebrate this unique, significant part of British music heritage.

Plus you’ll receive an exclusive goodie bag which includes a beautifully designed limited edition exhibition poster signed by both Tony and Geezer only 100 to be produced, a private view of the exhibition at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery and a complimentary drink.

Tickets here.