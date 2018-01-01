TONY IOMMI Talks RONNIE JAMES DIO - "That Voice Was So Good; I Couldn't Believe What Was Coming Out Of His Little Body"

Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi is featured in a new interview with MI discussing his plans for the future and the late Ronnie James Dio. Check out the clip below.

Iommi:: "When we did Heaven and Hell - it was a time when Ozzy had to depart from the band and we had to get somebody else. And then we tried Ronnie. And I never met Ronnie before; actually, I met Ronnie at a party, but that was it. And when Ronnie went over to the house - because we used to have a house, we all lived together - and God, when he started singing... Bloody hell... I couldn't believe what was coming out of his little body. That voice was so good.

At that point with Ozz we haven't done much because we were all stoned and out of it, and he was worse than us. He lost interest in it. So we needed something to happen, otherwise we would have just broken up. We had to have somebody new coming - and it was Ronnie. I'm not knocking Ozzy - he's brilliant at what he does - but Ronnie was a different singer altogether."

Black Sabbath's multi-format release, The End, which captures the final destination of the band's touring adventure - an unforgettable farewell show at the Genting Arena in Black Sabbath’s hometown of Birmingham - is out now. The material was filmed on February 4th, 2017, capturing the legendary Sabbath lineup celebrating their storied career, marking the closure of a monumental chapter in rock history.