TONY MARTIN - Former BLACK SABBATH Singer Signs To Both Dark Star Records And Battlegod Productions For New Solo Album

"I have chosen two labels to work on the release of the new Tony Martin album," says the former Black Sabbath vocalist.

"The first one I have chosen is Battlegod. These guys have shown immense faith and enthusiasm for this release. And I am really pleased to have them working on it for Australia, Asia, Europe and Japan."

"The next label I want to introduce is Dark Star. These guys have been super flexible in their approach to getting this on side... very happy to have them as part of this release. For all the Americas these are the guys that you will get the new Tony Martin album from."

Previously, Martin checked in with details as to who would be playing on his forthcoming, as yet untitled, solo album.

"One more guest appearance confirmation on my new up coming solo album... My youngest son Joe joins all the other cool people that I have the pleasure and honour of having on this release."



Tony recently confirmed Danny Needham, Magnus Rosen, Scott McClellan and Greg Smith for the upcoming album. Stay tuned for updates.

