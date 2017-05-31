TONY MARTIN Talks Possibility Of Working With TONY IOMMI Again - "I'm Happy To Think It Will Be Some Time Soon" (Video)

Metal Jacket Magazine caught up with former Black Sabbath vocalist Tony Martin on May 14th in Zagreb, Croatia where he guested at a show from Bosnian heavy metal band Divlje Jagode guitarist Zele Lipovača. In the clip below Martin discusses his autobiography, an upcoming solo album, and the ongoing buzz that he and guitar legend Tony Iommi plan to work together again.

In 2016 during an interview with Australia’s theMusic, Tony Iommi opened up about his future, post-Sabbath, with hopes of reuniting with Tony Martin to record new music, in addition to the reissues of some of their classic material.

Iommi confirmed that re-releases of Headless Cross and TYR were just around the corner. "We've held back on the reissues of those albums because of the current Sabbath thing with (current frontman Ozzy Osbourne), but they will certainly be happening," Iommi said. "I'd like to do a couple of new tracks for those releases with Tony Martin. I’ll also be looking at working on Cross Purposes (1994) and Forbidden (1995)."

(Photo - Tony Martin Facebook)