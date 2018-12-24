TOOL / A PERFECT CIRCLE Frontman MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN - "I Love AC/DC, But Those Albums Are Pretty Much The Same F@#king Albums"

Vice had Tool/A Perfect Circle frontman, Maynard James Keenan, judge pairings of his wines with food and music for a new article/interview. An excerpt follows:

Vice: Nobody’s ever made a great record that didn't take a hell of a lot of chances. Do you feel like it's the same making wine?

Keenan: “Yeah. In a way, you have to trust your instincts in the cellar, just like you have to trust your instincts in the studio. But you still have to retrace your steps to have some success and sustainability with that process… I love AC/DC, but those albums are pretty much the same fucking albums. And that's fine for them. I will listen to that band. I'm not interested in being that band.”

That said, A Perfect Circle recently released a limited-edition 7" of “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”, with a B-side featuring Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan’s take on AC/DC’s “Dog Eat Dog”. You can listen to the song below: