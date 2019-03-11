TOOL Announce US Tour Dates
March 11, 2019, 27 minutes ago
Tool have announced a string of US tour dates. The 10-date run launches on May 5th at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida, and wraps up on May 19th at Chicago Open Air festival in Bridgeview, IL.
Dates:
May
5 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville
7 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena At The Bcc
8 - Louisville, KY - Kfc Yum! Center
10 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum
11 - Concord, NC - Epicenter
13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
17 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
19 - Bridgeview, IL - Chicago Open Air Festival
Earlier this month, Maynard James Keenan issued an update on Tool's anxiously awaited new album via Twitter, stating: "Update: Midway through mixing. Most likely be a few recalls. Then some arguing. Then mastering, artwork, video, special packaging, etc. Best ballpark guess - release date somewhere between mid-May and mid-July. More focused updates to follow as we progress.