TOOL Announce US Tour Dates

Tool have announced a string of US tour dates. The 10-date run launches on May 5th at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida, and wraps up on May 19th at Chicago Open Air festival in Bridgeview, IL.

Dates:

May

5 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

7 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena At The Bcc

8 - Louisville, KY - Kfc Yum! Center

10 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

11 - Concord, NC - Epicenter

13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

17 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

19 - Bridgeview, IL - Chicago Open Air Festival

Earlier this month, Maynard James Keenan issued an update on Tool's anxiously awaited new album via Twitter, stating: "Update: Midway through mixing. Most likely be a few recalls. Then some arguing. Then mastering, artwork, video, special packaging, etc. Best ballpark guess - release date somewhere between mid-May and mid-July. More focused updates to follow as we progress.