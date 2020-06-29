TOOL Confirm ADAM JONES Signature Guitar Is In Production - "It Doesn't Get More Official Than This"

Back in January, Gibson issued the following update regarding the buzz that they were working on a signature guitar for Tool's Adam Jones:

"The Gibson Custom Shop is also working with legendary and multi-talented Tool guitarist artist, sculptor, special effects designer, videographer and producer Adam Jones on recreating his original 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst that can been seen live on stage with Adam today in support of their world tour and blockbuster new album, Fear Inoculum. More details to come on this project later in 2020."

The band has confirmed the guitar is now in the works.

Tool has issued the following statement regarding their postponed concerts (impacted dates run from March 12 in Eugene, OR - June 23 in San Francisco, CA):

“As so many music lovers have come to realize over the last several weeks, there is no playbook that artists, promoters and venues can pull from in these unprecedented times. When we played what would be our final show of 2020, March 11 at Portland’s Moda Center, we believed we would be back on the road sometime this fall. As we worked towards that goal we’ve come to realize that there is absolutely no certainty in re-scheduling dates for this fall or 2021. State and local ordinances vary widely and no one can predict when high capacity events will safely return.

"At the same time that we were working to reschedule this tour, we read your messages. Messages of job losses, illness, emotional and financial pain. We could continue to postpone or reschedule dates for some time into 2021 but ethically, we do not think this is the right course of action. In our opinion, tying up our fans’ money for months, if not a full year, is unfair. With that in mind, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the tour so we can help support the people who have supported us for years.

"Please know, we want nothing more than to return to the road, to play these songs for you and to celebrate our shared recovery. When the time is right, we will do just that. In the coming days you will receive an email from the ticketing service you purchased tickets through notifying you of the event cancellation and when to expect your refund.”

Photo by David Edward