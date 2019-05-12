TOOL Frontman MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Confirms August 30th Album Release Date Via Twitter
May 12, 2019, 34 minutes ago
On May 7th, during their Birmingham, Alabama show, Tool revealed they will be releasing their highly anticipated new album on August 30th. See below:
#Tool just announced the release date for their new album at the #bjcc show in Alabama tonight. #toolband #tool2019 pic.twitter.com/Kscu4aewgJ
— Trey Smith (@TreySmithy) 8. Mai 2019
This announcement was met with widespread scepticism amongst the fans, who have waited 13 years for a new record from the band. This prompted frontman Maynard James Keenan to take to Twitter with a message:
Yes. #yesitis pic.twitter.com/3QdGgSPoMm— Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) 10. Mai 2019
Fan-filmed video footage of Tool performing two new songs, "Descending" and "Invincible", at Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival on Sunday, May 5, can be seen below. Both songs are expected to appear on the band's new album.
Tool are currently performing a short string of US tour dates, which wrap up on May 19 at Chicago Open Air festival in Bridgeview, IL.
Dates:
May
13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
17 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
19 - Bridgeview, IL - Chicago Open Air Festival