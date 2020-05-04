TOOL Guitarist ADAM JONES Posts "Pneuma" Guitar Riff Playthrough Video

May 4, 2020, 21 minutes ago

TOOL Guitarist ADAM JONES Posts "Pneuma" Guitar Riff Playthrough Video

Tool guitarist Adam Jones recently updated his official Instagram page with the following:

"A little tutorial share. Dressing room guitar lesson of the last verse in 'Pneuma' made for my guitar friend and supporter Axe Of Creation while we were on tour (hmm... I can't remember where we were...). 440 D dropped on the Nomad. Justin (Chancellor / bass) stays on the original riff so there are some nice little conflicting moments between the two parts. Not difficult to play but it’s very satisfying."

Photo by David Edward



