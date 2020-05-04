TOOL Guitarist ADAM JONES Posts "Pneuma" Guitar Riff Playthrough Video
May 4, 2020, 21 minutes ago
Tool guitarist Adam Jones recently updated his official Instagram page with the following:
"A little tutorial share. Dressing room guitar lesson of the last verse in 'Pneuma' made for my guitar friend and supporter Axe Of Creation while we were on tour (hmm... I can't remember where we were...). 440 D dropped on the Nomad. Justin (Chancellor / bass) stays on the original riff so there are some nice little conflicting moments between the two parts. Not difficult to play but it’s very satisfying."
