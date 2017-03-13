TOOL - North American Tour Dates Announced

Tool will be bringing their unparalleled sonic and visual experience to a select number of cities in May and June.

The on-sale date for the following shows is Friday, March 17th (10:00 am local time for all shows except for Rosemont, which will be 11:00 am local time). VIP packages for all these shows go on-sale on Wednesday, March 15th at 10:00am PST - only for Tool Army Members.

Confirmed Tool Concert Dates:

May

24 - Fairfax, VA - Eaglebank Arena

27 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

28 – Boston Calling Festival - Harvard Athletic Complex

30 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

31 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

June

2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

4 – New York City, NY - Randall’s Island Park

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

7 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

8 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Tool formed in 1990 in Los Angeles, California. Emerging with a "slam and bang" heavy metal sound on their first release during a time when heavy metal was dominated by thrash metal, Tool were later seen at the top of the alternative metal movement, when they released their second full length studio album Ænima in 1996. After an ongoing evolution of their sound and continuous efforts to unify musical experimentation, visual arts, and a message of personal evolution on Lateralus (2001) and with the release of 10,000 Days in 2006.



This last full-length studio album reached #1 on the Billboard album chart with over 560,000 copies sold. In addition, the album debuted at #1 in Norway, Holland, Austria, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.



Tool has literally revived progressive rock by creating their own musical and artistic style that transcends genres. There are rumors of a new Tool album on the horizon, true or false?