TOOL Release New Album Teaser
July 22, 2019, an hour ago
Tool are set to release their new, long-awaited studio album on August 30. The band have released the new teaser below. Check it out, and stay tuned for more album news, coming soon.
#tool2019 pic.twitter.com/5zP1DxdlWB— TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) July 22, 2019
Tool performed two new songs, "Descending" and "Invincible", at Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival back in May. Both songs are expected to appear on the band's new album. Watch fan-filmed video: