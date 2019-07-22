TOOL Release New Album Teaser

July 22, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock heavy metal tool

TOOL Release New Album Teaser

Tool are set to release their new, long-awaited studio album on August 30. The band have released the new teaser below. Check it out, and stay tuned for more album news, coming soon.


Tool performed two new songs, "Descending" and "Invincible", at Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival back in May. Both songs are expected to appear on the band's new album. Watch fan-filmed video:



Featured Audio

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews