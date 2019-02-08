TOOL To Release New Album "Somewhere Between Mid-May And Mid-July," Says MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN
February 8, 2019, an hour ago
Maynard James Keenan has issued an update on Tool's anxiously awaited new album. Earlier today he issued the following via Twitter:
"Update: Midway through mixing. Most likely be a few recalls. Then some arguing. Then mastering, artwork, video, special packaging, etc. Best ballpark guess - release date somewhere between mid-May and mid-July. More focused updates to follow as we progress."
Tool’s last album was 2006’s 10,000 Days. Stay tuned for further updates.