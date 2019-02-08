TOOL To Release New Album "Somewhere Between Mid-May And Mid-July," Says MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN

February 8, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock tool maynard james keenan

TOOL To Release New Album "Somewhere Between Mid-May And Mid-July," Says MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN

Maynard James Keenan has issued an update on Tool's anxiously awaited new album. Earlier today he issued the following via Twitter:

"Update: Midway through mixing. Most likely be a few recalls. Then some arguing. Then mastering, artwork, video, special packaging, etc. Best ballpark guess - release date somewhere between mid-May and mid-July. More focused updates to follow as we progress."


Tool’s last album was 2006’s 10,000 Days. Stay tuned for further updates.

 



