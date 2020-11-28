Top 10 Most Popular Rock Albums 2020 On Spotify Right Now

Music fans have definitely had a better year than, say, sports fans. 2020 has been decently fruitful when it comes to rock albums. Several top names in the industry have released new albums, but newcomers have delivered quality music as well. So, here is the list of the most popular rock albums on Spotify.



AC/DC - Power Up

A new release from the legends of hard rock was a long-awaited one. No wonder it tops the list. AC/DC’s previous album had seen the world back in 2014, and six years is a long time to go without the band’s unique energy. In fact, energy is the word that describes Power Up the best. The length of the album is 41:03, and it was generally well-received by critics.

Black Stone Cherry - The Human Condition

Compared to the headliner, Black Stone Cherry may seem somewhat obscure. But anyone would look obscure next to AC/DC, so don’t lack the artist’s relative lack of recognition discourage you. The Human Condition presents a fresh take on classical rock, and it is a pure delight. The lyrics and sound are equally exquisite. There are 14 songs on the album, which is a decent number these days, and only one or two are mediocre. If you haven’t already, check it out right now.



Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You

If you follow Bruce Springsteen’s career, you know that Letter to You is his twentieth album. Paradoxically (and luckily), the artist is nowhere near written out. Letter to You is perhaps the most critically acclaimed rock album of the year so far, and once you listen to it, you will see why. It is a concept album in the best way possible.



John Frusciante - Maya

There is only one thing you should know about Maya - it is dedicated to the artist's cat who has recently passed away. Regardless of what your opinion on Frusciante is, such a premise definitely deserves a try. Sound-wise, Maya is in line with what the artist has done in his career so far - good instrumental electronics.

Nothing But Thieves - Moral Panic

Another top name in the list of this year’s most-streamed albums, Nothing But Thieves, released their third album on 23 October. Music videos for two of the songs featured on Moral Panic were released earlier this year. As to the album itself, it seems a little pale compared to the band’s previous two, but please listen to it nonetheless. Objectivity is non-existent in music criticism.



I Don’t Know How But They Found Me - Razzmatazz

There is not much to say about Razzmatazz, except “go listen to it right now!” It is I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s debut and a breath of fresh air. Once you listen to Razzmatazz, you will understand how a debut album ended up on the list of the most popular rock albums of the year. Well-deserved.



Suede - Beautiful Ones: The Best of Suede 1992-2018

Unlike the rest of the items on this list, Beautiful Ones is not exactly new. It was released on 2 October, so, technically, it deserves to be here, but there is nothing new on it. Still, if you are a Suede fan, you will probably appreciate this 4-CD monster of an album. No surprises here.



Travis - 10 Songs





This Scottish band is not particularly well-known outside the U.K., which is unfair. 10 Songs proves that Travis deserves international attention. Although the album is relatively short (37:52), it is pleasant and does feature a hit or two.

Bon Jovi - 2020

The name of the album is not particularly promising. If anything, it is a little (a lot) off-putting, given what a disaster this year has been. Sadly, it is one of those cases when the title says it all. Bon Jovi’s 2020 is popular thanks to the artist’s name recognition, but the album is mediocre at best.

Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World

It is the second time Queen members join forces with Adam Lambert to pay homage to the band’s legacy. The result is equally as successful as it was the previous time. It is hard to imagine there is a rock music fan who does not like Queen, so this is a nice closure for this list. If you have a heart, you will like Live Around the World. Its top position in Australian Albums, Scottish Albums, and U.K. Albums charts is legitimate.