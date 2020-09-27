Top 5 Bitcoin Wallets That You Can Choose

When it comes to choosing the best bitcoin wallet, several options are available in the market. Unlike your regular physical wallets, you can't purchase a bitcoin wallet from a regular market. Instead, the bitcoin wallets are available with different crypto exchanges that provide you access to the safest and secure bitcoin wallets.

With the rise in the number of crypto exchange platforms, it can be challenging to choose the best bitcoin wallets. You can visit the this website to get details about the best bitcoin wallets you can choose for different purposes. You can also know more about bitcoin trading and the easy steps to do it from these kinds of websites. You just need to be a little but careful to choose the best website.

Let's check the best bitcoin wallet provided by different exchanges.

Exodus: Offers best wallet for beginners

The best part about Exodus is that they come up with the best quality bitcoin wallets for beginners. Exodus is a type of desktop and mobile wallet that comes up with an intuitive user interface and a built-in exchange. The Exodus platform's best feature is that it offers you the ability to swap between different types of cryptocurrencies. At present, Exodus offers exchange between more than 100 cryptocurrencies.

As the Exodus platform's user interface is pretty intuitive, and it comes up with the best features that are simple to use, it can be one of the best platforms for beginners who don't have much knowledge about details and technicalities associated with bitcoin wallets.

The Exodus platform is a perfect place for beginners, but the advanced users may not find it too useful for them. Thus, know your level of usage and choose the bitcoin wallet wisely.

Electrum: Best wallet for advanced users

If you are interested in using just one cryptocurrency, the bitcoin, the Electrum platform can be a good option. The Electrum wallet has been present in the crypto world since 2011, and it has changed a little since then. Although the user interface and other bitcoin wallet features are not too great, it performs pretty well at the primary functions.

Electrum is an open-source wallet, and it also allows users to set the custom transaction fee. In addition to this, the best part about Electrum is that it allows users to set the level of security they want to put in their bitcoin wallet.

Mycelium

Mycelium is another best wallet that can be used to store cryptocurrencies. Mycelium's only disadvantage is that it is a mobile-only wallet, and it only supports bitcoins. This means if you want to use any other digital devices other than mobile, and if you want to invest in any other cryptocurrency, Mycelium may not be the perfect choice for you. Some of the other interesting features associated with Mycelium include hardware wallet support and custom transaction fees.

Ledger Nano X

Another major name you need to know in the crypto world is Ledger Nano X. This is a second-generation wallet from a French cryptocurrency company. The Ledger Nano was one of the first hardware wallets that were launched. This hardware wallet has dominated the crypto world for a long time, and people still look at Ledger Nano X's best features.

Although the device is cold storage, it has created a live ledger software that supports all wallets and cryptocurrencies. The best part about the Ledger Nano X is that it comes up with a USB Type-c cable that can be easily connected to the desktop or a smartphone.

Trezor

If you have been searching for the best bitcoin wallet, one of the best options can be Trezor. Trazor also offers cold storage options, and it is regarded as one of the safest bitcoin wallets ever. One of the best features of Trezor that is loved by people all over the world is its ability to access third-party exchanges directly in its website interface. The only thing that may not be loved by all bitcoin users is the high price tag that comes up with this bitcoin wallet.

We hope you will like all of these bitcoin wallets. But, try to choose one that can suit your needs perfectly.