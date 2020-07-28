Top 5 Rock Bands That Met In College

There are at least one college rock bands that you will either come across or be part of in your life. However, there are only a few college bands that do survive to make a mark in the music industry. Although the chemistry between the band members who met in college is genuine and pure, other things can come in the way once you graduate. The top 10 college bands that do come out of their college life with big successes generally are more personal and filled with camaraderie, that is why they are so special to their fans as well.

Let’s now look at the most famous rock bands that eventually made it out of college to put their mark through the music industry worldwide.

1. Commodores

This rock band college that came up with songs like “Easy” and “Brick House” first met at Alabama Tuskegee University in the 1960s. The six freshmen who enjoyed jazz and R&B ended up naming themselves with one of the coolest samples of words they could find in the dictionary. While they started their career by winning some talent contest and singing in Greek parties, they eventually signed with Motown Records in 1972 and created a professional base. The co-leads, Lionel Richie and Walter Orange, prioritized their songs between smooth tear-jerkers and barn-burning funk. Their contribution for a decade has made them one of the best bands of the 70s.

2. Queen

This rock band that today has one of the best-selling movies was formed in the Ealing College of Art in the 60s when Freddie Mercury (Farookh Bulsara) met Tim Staffel (the bass player). Brian May (guitarist) and Roger Taylor (drummer) were the band’s founders. They called the band Smile but changed soon to Queen in 1970 when Mercury joined as a lead singer making them one of the best bands of the 70s. Mercury later used his proficiency in designing to make the iconic band logo of the queen crest with a phoenix on top. While the logo represented the knowledge of immortality, Mercury died young in 1991. The band is still active as the top 10 college bands with Adam Lambert as the lead singer.

3. Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd, one of the surviving college rock bands, has taken over the world with their musical journey. In 1963, Nick Mason and Richard Wright met at Regent St Polytechnic in London, where all the members of the band other than Barrett were studying Architecture. After many changes in their names, they were officially named “Pink Floyd” in 1965. While using the tearoom in the basement of the college for rehearsal, the band soon stopped attending lectures and doing a research paper, leading to their expulsion from the college. Soon they were one of the most famous rock bands with hit albums like “The Wall” making them one of the best bands of the 70s and of all times.

4. Pixies

Pixies were one of the best examples of college bands from the University of Massachusetts that dominated the airwaves and MTV in the 90s. As an alternative rock band, Pixies were first formed in 1986 when the UMass roommates Charles Thompson and Joey Santiago got together with their Biblical obsessions, glam, and punk combination. But it was Kim Deal who perfected the rock band college with her voice. They later got together with David Lovering, who completed the group as a drummer. With top songs like I’ve Been Tired, Tame, Monkey Gone to Heaven, and more Pixies are still active and sound just like they did 30 years ago, making them the most famous rock bands of all time.

5. R.E.M

R.E.M is one of the top 10 college bands that critics talk about both figuratively and literally. People heard songs from R.E.M in college radio stations that made them very popular as a college rock band. This college band met at the University of Georgia when Michael Stipe and Peter Buck crossed paths with each other in Wuxtry Records, a music store. As alternative rock turned into a genre, R.E.M completed their band with the addition of Mike Mills in the bass and Bill Berry in the drums, who were both college students. This addition officially formed the band in 1980. While they lasted for 30 years as one of the best college bands, they later separated from their personal lives.