Top 7 Heavy Metal Themed Slots

So, you love heavy metal? It’s good for your soul. In all fairness, that also applies to other music genres. But you don't have to share that bit of information with your non-metal friends. And in exchange, we'll share seven online games through which you can listen to your favourite metal jams and win money at the same time.

In case you’re wondering, we’re talking about slots—the arcade-style games you find at every casino. Without further ado, these are the best heavy metal-themed online slots.

1—Guns N’ Roses by NetEnt

Guns N’ Roses slot launched in 2017, a few months after the rock band celebrated their 30th anniversary. It became popular pretty quickly and not just because it’s inspired by a famous rock group.

It’s a beautiful game graced by high-quality graphics and a mobile-friendly interface. Then there’s the music. You can listen to nearly all popular Guns N’ Roses songs while playing the slot.

Betting wise, the game has five reels and 20 paylines. You can adjust coin sizes and bet from twenty cents all the way to $200 per spin. And for your risk, there’s a maximum reward potential of 225,000 your stake.

The game also features free spins, wilds, multipliers and scatters. And for a branded slot, it has an impressive RTP of 96.98%.

2—Motörhead by NetEnt

Motörhead’s late founder, Lemmy Kilmister, was known for his love for casino games. And if that didn’t become evident after his band released Ace of Spade, the group’s partnership with NetEnt says it.

Motörhead slot features five reels and 76 paylines. And like Guns N’ Roses, it has betting limits that start at twenty cents up to $200. It also comes with a library of music from the legendary English band.

And like many slots, it has free spins, multipliers and bonus rounds to spice up your experience. For example, mystery symbols burst to reveal winning features on the reels: Free spins or real money wins. Then there's the Ace of Spades symbol, which also replaces all other images except for scatters.

The maximum you can win from Motörhead slot is 114,000 your stake. It comes with an RTP of 96.98%, giving you a decent chance of winning.

3—Heavy Metal Warriors by iSoftBet

Based on a classic adult magazine from the 1970s, Heavy Metal Warriors is a video slot with five reels and 243 ways to win. It features a quartet of beautiful women on its cover, a handful of card symbols and a jackpot that pays 2000x your stake.

Interestingly, Heavy Metal Warriors slot doesn't feature heavy metal music at all. Instead, it uses a blend of soft rock and jazz soundtracks on the background. That said, it’s jam-packed with well-paying symbols.

The folks over at slots.info have listed every way to activate them and win real money or free spins. As a hint, target the Amazon-style warrior women on the reels. Warrior 1 pays up to 5000x your stake if she appears on all five symbols.

Warrior 2 pays out 2500x, while warrior three and four payouts 1000x and 500x respectively. You can also make some money triggering card symbols: Ace triggers 400x your stake. The King activates 375x while the queen and jack earn you 250x and 200x your stake.

4—Megadeth by Leander Games

Megadeth is one of the most successful rock bands in the world. In 2012, the group partnered with Leander Games to create a game for their fans. It features five reels and 40 paylines. It also comes with a variety of bonus features. But it has an alarmingly low maximum win of 500x your stake.

With that in mind, this game focuses more on gameplay and less on how to make money. It features the four original members of Megadeth on the reels and they act as vital symbols. Vic Rattlehead, for example, acts as the symbol for activating free spins.

When he appears on three reels, a Mega Wheel appears. Then you can spin it to win up to 18 spins. On the flip side, frontman Dave Mustaine acts as the wild and replaces all images on the reels when he appears.

5—KISS by WMS

KISS launched in 2013 with an RTP of 95.94%. It has five reels, 100 paylines and betting lines that range from ten cents to $250. Unlike Megadeth, KISS features a maximum win amount of 125,000.

The game is designed to provide a more interactive experience than most video slots. Precisely, it features live footage from KISS concerts. It has band members gracing the reels and their songs as background music.

If you want to win, look out for the KISS logo. It provides eight to 20 free spins if it appears on three, four or five reels. And it has a maximum 20x multiplier. Other vital symbols are the Demon and Starchild images—both can help you win real money.

6—Sabaton by Play’n GO

Sweden loves online slots, so it's only fair that homegrown software provider honoured the biggest Swedish rock band with a slot. It has five reels, 10 paylines, and lots of heavy metal-themed symbols.

Additionally, it based many of its symbols on weapons akin to the band’s inspiration by war themes. As a result, there’s a tank behind the reels, grenades, swords, helmets and mystery symbols.

Winning means triggering some of these symbols. For example, nine Sabaton cross symbols activate the bonus round. In it, you can trigger mystery symbols and metal stacks to reveal free spins or real money wins.

7—Jimi Hendrix by NetEnt

Jimi Hendrix is not just one of the most famous rock guitarists out there. But he’s also the inspiration behind one of the most popular music-themed slots out there. For clarity, branded slots aren’t always popular with fans.

But Jimi is an exception and for good reasons. For starters, it has a base game and a Pick and Click feature, the latter of which brings out the best features. Then there are six bonus features, wilds, scatters and incredible rock music on the background.