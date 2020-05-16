Top 7 Slots With A Music Theme

Music is one of those things that can really bind people with different interests and beliefs in so many ways and there is hardly a sphere of human experience that it’s not a part of. One of those spheres is certainly gambling, which would certainly be a lot different without the sounds and music used in the industry.

While gambling establishments around the world use music to make gambling more exciting, online casinos have gone a step further. Today, at online sites, players can experience dozens of music themed slot games and experience music through gameplay in the purest sense. We had a look at dozens of music themed slots, and found these best titles which we definitely recommend you try out if slot games are your thing.

Jimi Hendrix from NetEnt

Themed after one of the best musicians and guitar players of the 20th century, the Jimi Hendrix slot offers that 1960’s vibe and great returns on all bets made. The game is loaded with symbols from Hendrix’ life and songs such as his guitars, the peace symbols and records and the entire action happens alongside a number of top music tracks from Mister Hendrix himself.

Elvis Lives from WMS

Do you believe that Elvis is still alive? Whether you think he is alive in person or not, we know that his spirit lives for sure and the Elvis Lives slot from WMS is all about that. The game features 60 different winning paylines and various Elvis related symbols on the reels. Special features like Elvis Reels, Aloha Free Spins and Elvis Lives bonus only add winning potential to a game that will have you humming Elvis’ top tunes alongside your spins.

Motörhead from NetEnt

Another NetEnt musical spectacle, Motörhead slot is a tribute to one of England’s top rock bands that ever existed. The Motörhead slot features actual video footage of the band on tour as well as original songs and musical themes they created over the years. The bonus features carry the names of the band’s top songs such as Overkill and Killed by Death and the tunes of those songs will play along the features, as the player collects some massive wins in the process.

Karaoke Party from Microgaming

If you are not just a fanboy of a single band and instead love to sing along, the Karaoke Party slot from Microgaming is ideal for you. Karaoke Party is all about one of the top musical types of entertainment that many of us have learned to love over the years. Fun tunes will play in the background as symbols of various random people singing karaoke will send you back to your favorite karaoke bar memories without a doubt.

Guns N’ Roses from NetEnt

Guns N’ Roses slot is another part of NetEnt’s musical homage series, as another iconic band is in the center of attention. The musical theme of the slot is presented in the very intro video, with

Sweet Child O’Mine playing throughout the scene. Songs like Paradise City and Welcome to the Jungle dominate the actual gameplay while characters of the famous band members appear on the reels as the highest paying symbols in the game.

The Phantom of the Opera from Microgaming

Another spectacular Microgaming slot issue, The Phantom of the Opera is different from some other slots on this list simply for the genre of music it features. If you have seen the 2004 movie spectacle that Phantom of the Opera actually is, you know you are in for a treat to all senses. The game certainly does not disappoint in either the musical quality of the gameplay engine and is ideal for all true music lovers.

Michael Jackson King of Pop from SG Interactive

We close out our list with an SG Interactive slot issue that features the King of Pop as its main protagonist. The game includes tunes like Beat It, Smooth Criminal, Bad and Dirty Diana, which are considered to bet Jackson’s greatest hits. Apart from that, you can also expect the starlike spectacle we all grew accustomed to while watching to Michael Jackson over the years.