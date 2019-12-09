TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Announce Year-End Shows
December 9, 2019, 8 minutes ago
All-Canadian cover band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas, will bring 2019 to a rockin' close with a series of four shows. And they've announced their first concerts in 2020, details are as listed:
December
27 - Nashville's - Winnipeg, MB
28 - Nashville's - Winnipeg, MB
29 - The Back Alley Nightclub - Calgary, AB
31 - Orpheum Theatre - Estevan, SK
January
4 - Moose Jaw Cultural Centre - Moose Jaw, SK
May
27 - Outlaws Country Rock Bar - Saskatoon, SK
30 - Konquer Motorcycles - Kelowna, BC (with The Wild!)
Toque recently released their second album, Never Enough. It contains the band's first-ever original song, "Never Enough For You"; check out the video below:
Never Enough is available now via K'eh Tel Records. Visit toquerocks.ca to learn more.
(Poster by Scooter Magee)