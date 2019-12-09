TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Announce Year-End Shows

All-Canadian cover band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas, will bring 2019 to a rockin' close with a series of four shows. And they've announced their first concerts in 2020, details are as listed:

December

27 - Nashville's - Winnipeg, MB

28 - Nashville's - Winnipeg, MB

29 - The Back Alley Nightclub - Calgary, AB

31 - Orpheum Theatre - Estevan, SK

January

4 - Moose Jaw Cultural Centre - Moose Jaw, SK

May

27 - Outlaws Country Rock Bar - Saskatoon, SK

30 - Konquer Motorcycles - Kelowna, BC (with The Wild!)

Toque recently released their second album, Never Enough. It contains the band's first-ever original song, "Never Enough For You"; check out the video below:

Never Enough is available now via K'eh Tel Records. Visit toquerocks.ca to learn more.

(Poster by Scooter Magee)