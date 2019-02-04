TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Cover "Down Again" By QUEEN CITY KIDS; Audio Streaming

All-Canadian cover band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas, offer up their version of "Down Again", originally released by the Queen City Kids in 1981.

The song is available now on Spotify and all streaming services. Graphic artist Scooter Magee has created a mock cover for the single, which the band loves.

This new cover of "Down Again" marks the second time Toque has paid tribute to Queen City Kids, as they covered the song "Dance" on their debut album Give'r. According to Kerns and the boys, Queen City Kids are "Truly one of Canada's coolest bands from Regina, Saskatchewan. Thank you John Donnelly, Alex Chuaqui, Kevin Fyhn and Jeff Germain for the great music."

Fan-filmed video of Toque performing "Dance" live at Lucky Strike in Hollywood, California on January 31, 2018 can be enjoyed below: