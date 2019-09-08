TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Join BRET "HITMAN" HART To Raise Money For Cancer Research

All-Canadian cover band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas, ask their fans to "help us celebrate one of the greatest Canadians ever... Terry Fox!"

"We have joined (wrestler) Bret 'Hitman' Hart and the Hart Family Team in hopes to raise money and awareness for Cancer Research. Shop our store at toquerocks.ca until September 15th and we will be donating a portion of all proceeds to help this fantastic cause! Plus members of our team will be out running that day too. Cheer us on..."

To donate directly yourself, visit this location.

Born in Winnipeg. Manitoba, Terrry Fox (1958 – 1981) was a Canadian athlete, humanitarian, and cancer research activist. In 1980, with one leg having been amputated due to cancer, he embarked on an east to west cross-Canada run to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

Although the spread of his cancer eventually forced him to end his quest after 143 days and 5,373 kilometres (3,339 miles), and ultimately cost him his life, his efforts resulted in a lasting, worldwide legacy. The annual Terry Fox Run, first held in 1981, has grown to involve millions of participants in over 60 countries and is now the world's largest one-day fundraiser for cancer research; over CDN $750 million has been raised in his name, as of January 2018. (Source: Wikipedia)