TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Stream First Original Song "Never Enough For You"

Here it is! The audio of "Never Enough For You" - the first song written by All-Canadian cover band Toque. Enlisted in the ranks of Toque are Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas. Expect the video shortly.

"Never Enough For You" comes from Toque's new album, Never Enough, due on August 28th. While the tracklisting is still confidential, the cover art for Never Enough can be viewed below. Digital downloads are available to pre-order now at this location; CDs will be available at the end of the month. Fans should take note that the digital pre-order comes with a free bonus track not available on the CD.

To celebrate the release of Never Enough, Toque has announced the following appearances and shows:

August

27 - Nashville's - Winnipeg, MB - CD Release Party

29 - John's Music Store - Moose Jaw, SK - Meet & Greet

30 - B Sharp Music Store - Regina, SK - Meet & Greet

31 - Shake The Lake - Regina, SK

September

1 - Party In The Park - Calgary, AB

(Screen shot courtesy of director Dave Swiecicki)