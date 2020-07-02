TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Stream "Never Enough For You" Canada Day Performance

July 1st is Canada Day, and The Great White North celebrated its 153rd birthday. To help mark the occassion, all-Canadian cover band Toque recorded a Covid-eo for Surrey, BC. Sit back and enjoy as Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz (who both play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators), along with Cory Churko, and Shane Gaalaas, perform their first-ever original song, "Never Enough For You".

"Never Enough For You" appears on Toque's second album, Never Enough, which was released in 2019. Visit toquerocks.ca to learn more.