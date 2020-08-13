TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Stream "What Kind Of Love Is This" Covid-eo

"Here is our unplugged version of the Streetheart hit, 'What Kind Of Love Is This', to commemorate the day we lost Kenny Shields (lead singer for Streetheart) three years ago," says all-Canadian cover band Toque, in a recent social media post.

Toque is comprised of Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz (who both play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators), along with Cory Churko, and Shane Gaalaas.

Toque initially covered "What Kind Of Love Is This" by Streetheart on their second CD, Never Enough, originally issued in 2019. Visit toquerocks.ca to learn more.