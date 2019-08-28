TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Unveil Video For First Original Song "Never Enough For You"

The world premiere of the video for "Never Enough For You" - the first song written by all-Canadian cover band Toque - took place August 27th as part of the Never Enough CD Release Party at Nashville's in Winnipeg, MB. Now the clip is online for all to enjoy.

"Never Enough For You" comes from Toque's new album, Never Enough, available now. The cover art and tracklisting can be viewed below.

"Armageddon"

"Innocence"

"Never Enough For You"

"Ironic"

"Enough Is Enough"

"The Spirit Of Radio"

"Down Again"

"Lunatic Fringe"

"Don't It Make Ya Feel"

"What Kind Of Love Is This"

"Remember"

"Hot Child In The City"

"Armageddon Reprise"

Check out the lyric video for Toque's cover of "Ironic" by fellow Canadian Alanis Morissette.

To celebrate the release of Never Enough, Toque has announced the following appearances and shows:

August

29 - John's Music Store - Moose Jaw, SK - Meet & Greet

30 - B Sharp Music Store - Regina, SK - Meet & Greet

31 - Shake The Lake - Regina, SK

September

1 - Party In The Park - Calgary, AB

