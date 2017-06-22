TOQUE - Guitarist PETER THORN To Fill In For CORY CHURKO On Canada Day; Video Announcement

"We're proud to announce and welcome the mighty Peter Thorn - fellow Canadian, and monster guitar player - who will be joining Toque on guitar for July 1st, Canada Day, in Dauphin, Manitoba," says Toque's Brent Fitz and Todd Kerns - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.

"Pete just posted this video featuring five classic guitar solos from Toque's current live set list. Hope you enjoy, check it out:"

When Toque convene, they only jam on classic Canadian music, including songs by: Streetheart, Queen City Kids, Kim Mitchell, Loverboy, Saga, Platinum Blonde, Harlequin and Aldo Nova. In December 2016, Toque's debut album, Give'R, was released solely on digital platforms. This luxurious collection of Canadian cover songs is now available on CD; get yours by clicking here.

"Fantasy"

"Dance"

"Working For The Weekend"

"Thinking Of You"

"My Girl"

"Go For Soda"

"Crying Over You"

"On The Loose"

"Roller"

"Lonely At Night"

"New Girl Now"

"Raise A Little Hell"

"Action"