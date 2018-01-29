TOQUE Led By TODD KERNS Cover HARLEQUIN, SAGA Live In California; Fan-Filmed Video

As part of the NAMM festivities this past weekend in Anaheim, California, Canadian cover band Toque played their very first US gig at The Sheraton. Fan-filmed video, courtesy of Kim Grayson, of the band rocking out "Innocence" by Harlequin, and "On The Loose" by Saga can be enjoyed below.

Toque is lead vocalist / guitarist Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric), drummer Brent Fitz (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Gene Simmons), guitarist Cory Churko (Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson), and bassist Zachary Throne (Bow Wow Wow).

Currently working on their second album, Toque is still offering their debut disc Give'R at this location.

"Fantasy"

"Dance"

"Working For The Weekend"

"Thinking Of You"

"My Girl"

"Go For Soda"

"Crying Over You"

"On The Loose"

"Roller"

"Lonely At Night"

"New Girl Now"

"Raise A Little Hell"

"Action"