TOQUE – TODD KERNS Reveals Upcoming Shows Will Feature Tribute To STREETHEART’s KENNY SHIELDS

On August 4th in Winnipeg, Manitoba at Nashville’s, and again on August 6th in Kenora, Ontario at Harbourfest, Toque will represent Canadian rock ‘n roll in all its red and white, beaver-tailed splendour. For those unfamiliar, Toque is an all-Canadian band, playing only classic Canadian rock songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s, led by Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz – the rhythm section for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. Joining Kerns and Fitz in this Maple Leaf musical extravaganza are Cory Churko and Shane Gaalaas.

The two aforementioned concerts will see Toque performing a special dedication to Streetheart vocalist Kenny Shields who recently passed away, on July 21st at age 69, due to heart failure. “Yeah, I’m currently wearing a Streetheart shirt; that’s how important this whole thing is to us,” says Toque vocalist and guitarist Todd Kerns, speaking exclusively to Brave Words scribe Aaron Small.

“The funny thing about Kenny is, he grew up in a town called Nokomis (in Saskatchewan), which is about 15 minutes away from the town I grew up in called Lanigan (also in Saskatchewan). His shadow was super long over the entire scene I grew up in. To us, Kenny Shields was a rock god,” explains Kerns. “His passing was… all these bands that we grew up on – Streetheart, Harlequin, Kim Mitchell – they were on the radio with The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, and everything else. How could they not have filtered into what we wanted to do as musicians? Those guys were rock stars to me, and will always be in that category of huge respect. Kenny was the pillar of that. And the really cool thing for me was getting to know Kenny personally over the years. We just saw him a little while back; he celebrated his birthday down here in Vegas. I’m so happy that my wife got him to sign a Streetheart album for me.”

“At the time, I was like, I don’t want to bother Kenny with that. But now that he’s gone – which is still so surreal – I’m very happy she did that. But we can’t believe this has happened; I guess it’s the constant reminder of life – Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell. It never ends. Last year was brutal with Prince and David Bowie; and Lemmy the year before that. You better hold on tight, cause it’s a crazy ride. But this upcoming thing, we’re definitely going to throw down and do a bunch of stuff for Kenny. It’s really important, that even posthumously, Kenny gets the respect for everything he did. ‘Dancing With Danger’ on the second Ace Frehley album is a Streetheart song, ‘Hot Cherie’ – that cover by a band called Hardline that (Journery guitarist) Neal Schon was in, is a Streetheart song. I’m a better man for having known Kenny, and I’m glad that he was such a big part of me coming up as a musician. Part of the impetus to the Toque thing, was taking three-hour drives to Los Angeles (from Las Vegas) to work on Slash records, or go to rehearsal. We’d constantly play Streetheart albums, or Queen City Kids albums, or Harlequin albums.”

Obviously, Toque will play “Action” by Streetheart live in Winnipeg and Kenora, as that’s the final track on their Give’r album. “We’ll probably do ‘Under My Thumb’ (originally by The Rolling Stones, but covered by Streetheart), ‘What Kind Of Love Is This’. “We’re just digging around and seeing what we can work into the show. And the fact that (Streetheart bassist) Spider’s going to be there is obviously the quickest connection. It’s a trip to me! When I play with guys like Slash, Alice Cooper, or Lemmy – the list goes on as far as these guys that I grew up on. I still look at Spider and I feel very much that he’s in the same category of gigantic respect. I’m always looking at him going, what are you doing here? Why are you slumming it with us? But God bless him for doing so.”

As mentioned by Kerns, Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve – formerly of Streetheart, currently in Loverboy – will be playing bass for Toque on August 4th and 6th. “When we first started doing these kind of – it wasn’t called Toque back then – but we did some benefit shows for breast cancer in Winnipeg; that lineup will be the Toque lineup in these upcoming shows. It almost feels like a little bit of a reunion for us. Spider is like a God to us. We grew up on… Spider and Streetheart are a big part of my youth. He’s possibly the best bass player in rock ‘n roll that no one really knows about, cause he’s sort of under the wire. So that lineup will be a bit of a throwback. The funny thing in the actual Toque lineup with Shane Gaalass is, Brent Fitz has been playing bass; which is kind of cool because the drummer for Slash is playing bass, and the bass player for Slash is singing and playing guitar; everybody’s taking on a different role. But Fitz is also a monster drummer! We just did this show at a festival in Dauphin, Manitoba with Zachary Throne from The Sinners playing bass, and we had Pete Thorn from Chris Cornell and Don Henley playing guitar.”

“There is a certain amount of revolving door to Toque, only because Cory’s busy with people like Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson; and Shane’s in Japan doing all the things he does. So, it creates this opportunity of, who wants to play some Can-rock? So far, it’s always me and Fitz. There was a batch of shows with him playing bass, and all of a sudden he was behind the drums; it’s like, oh yeah, I forgot Brent Fitz was my favourite drummer. He’s playing the big drum breakdown for ‘Tom Sawyer’ (by Rush), and you’re like – damn! I wouldn’t say people forget, but Brent is just so casual about how he plays drums. He’s not flashy in the sense that, he doesn’t go all Dream Theater; but when he does, no one can do it like him. He manages to do that stuff in the pocket, and with style. Usually it seems to be one or the other – flashy guys don’t have pocket, and pocket guys don’t feel the need to go around the drum kit like Neil Peart (from Rush).”

It’s an all-Canadian rock night on August 6th in Kenora. Following Toque will be Platinum Blonde. Of course, “Crying Over You” by Platinum Blonde was covered on Toque’s Give’r album. Will concertgoers see any jamming between the two groups? “There’s been talk. Mark (Holmes, Platinum Blonde frontman) has threatened to drag me up for something, so that very well could happen. I’ve known Mark for a long, long time. I was a kid in high school when I saw Platinum Blonde, as a three-piece, open for Bryan Adams. I was a huge Police fan, and it really inspired me; it pushed me to take it to the next level. It’s probably not the kind of thing you say to Mark personally – you were a big part of kicking me in the ass, to make me think that I want to do this too. But I was a kid and he was in a big band. Those guys went on to have that sort of Beatle-mania moment for a few years there. They were huge, the chicks just loved Platinum Blonde! I guess they were our Duran Duran at the time. Mark’s a really strong pop writer, he has a knack for that kind of thing. So, who knows? It would be a dream for the 14-year old version of myself – getting up and playing with Platinum Blonde. It’s up there with doing ‘Battlescar’ with Kim Mitchell; I can’t believe this is happening.”

Platinum Blonde had more than one hit back in the day. Todd explains why Toque chose to cover “Crying Over You”, as opposed to “Standing In The Dark”, or “It Doesn’t really Matter”. “I thought it would be more of a guitar rock song. Alex Lifeson (from Rush) played the guitar solo on ‘Crying Over You’. I just thought, hey, you’ve got Cory Churko in your band - make him play the fucking guitar. Just listen to him play that Saga song (‘On The Loose’). I wouldn’t say Cory is underrated as a guitar player, cause obviously he gets a lot of love. But I’m glad he really gets to spread out on the Toque record. When we were kids, he was the 14-year old playing ‘Jump’ (by Van Halen), and ‘Crazy Train’ (by Ozzy Osbourne). I was more from the punk rock world, but we all knew Cory Churko was that kid who could play toe to toe with any grown-up shredder. That kind of talent has parlayed into a whole other thing, where he can pick up a fiddle or a mandolin. And you’re like, fuck this guy, he can play everything! He’s immensely talented.”

The closing act in Kenora is Glass Tiger, another Canadian band, that Toque has not covered. If you do make a second Toque album, would Glass Tiger be up for consideration? “They had a lot of hits those guys, back in the day. Those guys are great, but I don’t know? I’d have to really think about that. Their first album (The Thin Red Line), was really strong. We’re entertaining the idea of doing a second Toque record. We send around lists of songs to each other, and whichever ones correlate, become the obvious choices; which is mostly what the 13 songs on Give’r are about. Everybody had them on their list. Sometimes it wasn’t the song, but the band. Like, what song do we do by April Wine? ‘Roller’ is kind of an obvious one, but it’s only obvious in terms of taking into account that not only are those songs regionally successful, they’re also 30 years old in most cases. ‘Roller’ had crossover into The United States, but at the same time, it was a long time ago. So, there’s nothing wrong with reminding people that this is a great Canadian song. That’s the thing about Toque – we always knew it would translate Saint John’s to Victoria. Cory really grabbed the bull by the horns. He started making tracks in his studio and asking, ‘what about this?’ Me and Fitz would just go in and do our stuff. And he’s doing that again now, so I think the second one will definitely surface at some point.”

Is somebody like Bryan Adams, who’s a global phenomenon, too big for Toque to cover? “I don’t think so,” answers Todd. “We went back and forth a lot on ‘Working For The Weekend’ (by Loverboy). It’s the most obvious cover on there. To this day, you’ll hear ‘Working For The Weekend’ on North American radio. But we felt like, if you’re going to go there, you may as well cover the most quintessential song. Bryan Adams is one of those guys where, he’s got a lot of songs! We’ve done some crazy ones. Cory Churko was jamming ‘Hidin From Love’ – a very early Bryan Adams song – and we added it to the set. I honestly don’t know? At this point, we’re back and forth on a lot of stuff – Red Rider, Coney Hatch; that’s an endless list.”

“I feel like we only scratched the surface with the 13 songs on Give’r. To me, it’s like trying to branch out and not do the same bands, but I think there will probably be some overlap, like Streetheart, or maybe even Queen City Kids; there’s a lot of music on those records that we love. And there’s a lot of music on those records that we feel should be shared, or at least explored. We covered a song called ‘Lonely At Night’ by Orphan – a band from Winnipeg that we loved; but they’re not a huge national act. It’s such a great song, and such a great band, there’s nothing wrong with having a record where we covered ‘Working For The Weekend’; that means we can dig a little deeper throughout the rest of the record. My intention – as a curator of Canadian rock – was always for people from Brazil or Ireland or Japan to check this out. They probably won’t know any of these fucking songs, but they’ll hear them. I just wanted to make a great album, and have people chase down Orphan or Queen City Kids, and hope they would find something interesting in that.”