TORA TORA - Unplugged EP Detailed

The pre-sale for Tora Tora's Unplugged EP starts Friday April 24th at 6am (PST) exclusively at this location.

This limited edition five-song Unplugged EP features highlights from Tora Tora’s one-off acoustic performance recorded live at Memphis’ historic Lafayette’s Music Room in June of 2019. Blending well-known songs alongside a couple of deep cuts, this is a rare glimpse of the band’s more subdued side. It’s a must-have for Tora Tora fans and collectors of the obscure. Autographed vinyl copies will be limited to 50 and autographed CDs to 100... total... EVER! Order yours before they are Tora history! (All EP orders to ship Summer 2020).

Unplugged artwork and tracklisting:

"Time And The Tide"

"Lights Up The River"

"The Candle And The Stone"

"Son Of A Prodigal Son"

"Phantom Rider"